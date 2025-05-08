Gurugram, May 8: Two people have been arrested on the charges of killing a 33-year-old woman, stuffing her body into a suitcase and dumping it on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said on Thursday. The accused were arrested on Wednesday. The crime came to light after a passerby spotted the suitcase. The police were informed, and an FIR was registered regarding murder at the Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram.

The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Riya (33), a resident of the village Parksarkas, District Tiljala (West Bengal). The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar (22), a resident of village Indri, district Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), and Viplav Vishwas (26), a resident of village Pratappur, district Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand). The accused duo was currently residing in Sikanderpur village in Gurugram. Ballia Shocker: Woman Found Hanging From Tree With Hands Tied Behind Her Back in UP, Cops Suspect Murder; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A team from the Crime Branch of Sector 40, led by Inspector Amit Kumar, nabbed the accused duo from the Sector 40 area on Wednesday, police said. During interrogation, it came to the fore that on May 2, Dinesh met Riya near Sikanderpur Metro Station, Gurugram. "Dinesh took the woman to his rented room in Sikanderpur, and both of them consumed alcohol. A quarrel broke out between them over a money transaction. Enraged Dinesh smothered Riya to death," a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Taxi Shared by Female College Student, Disgusting Video Surfaces.

During the early hours on May 3, Dinesh stuffed Riya's body in a suitcase with the help of his associate Viplav and dumped it, the police spokesperson said. Dinesh works at a medical store in Gurugram, and Viplav is a personal driver in DLF Phase-3, Gurugram. The duo lived on rent in separate rooms in the same building in Sikandarpur village, Gurugram. Earlier, the Gurugram Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who identified the body. Investigation is underway.

