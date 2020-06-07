India News | Govt Doctor Held for Taking Bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota, Jun 7 (PTI) A government doctor and his associate were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The accused orthopedic doctor posted in Bundi district hospital had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to perform an operation, said DSP Tarunkant Somani.

He said the complainant in the case -- Kuldeep Meena - had approached doctor Om Prakesh Dhakad (43) for operation of his relative's fractured leg.

Dhakad first pressured Meena to go to his private hospital in Tonk district for the operation and pay Rs 20,000, but later agreed to perform the operation at the government hospital for Rs 15,000 bribe, Somani said.

Meena had approached the ACB on Friday and lodged a complaint against the doctor, Somani said.

The complaint was verified by the ACB after the accused doctor had allegedly accepted Rs 5,000 as the first installment of bribe amount for the operation, the officer said.

The accused asked Meena to pay the second installment to a chemist shop owner Ramesh Taili. The ACB sleuths caught Talli accepting the bribe on behalf of the doctor and later Dhakad was also arrested, Somani said.

The two accused would be produced before ACB court in Kota on Monday, he said.

