New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Centre on Friday authorised all states and Union Territories to take action against three banned Jammu and Kashmir-based groups under the UAPA.

The three groups are the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

In three identical notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, shall be exercised by state governments and Union Territory administrations in relation to the three unlawful associations.

On February 27, the home ministry extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

A day later, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, besides asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

