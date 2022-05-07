New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The government has extended the period of retention of the bungalow allotted to the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) at Windsor Place in Lutyens' Delhi till July 31, according to an official document.

A letter issued by the directorate of estates on May 4 has, however, also asked the IWPC's president to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate it on or before July 31.

"I am directed to convey the in principle approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation bungalow No. 05, Windsor Place, New Delhi allotted to IWPC for a period of up to July 31, 2022 on the prevailing terms & conditions," the letter stated.

IWPC president Shobhana Jain confirmed the development, saying that the government has approved their request.

"Yes, the government has approved our request and given us more time. It's usual procedure," Jain told PTI.

"We are holding talks and hope that the government will consider our request for giving extension for a longer period as it has been quite supportive to us," she also said.

In August last year, the government had issued an eviction notice to IWPC and asked it to pay their outstanding dues.

According to the notice, the allotment had been made to IWPC on May 13, 1994, and it had been cancelled with effect from January 6, 2021, following the expiry of tenure.

