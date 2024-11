New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) In a bid to improve groundwater management, the government launched the "Bhu-Neer" portal, a centralized platform for managing groundwater withdrawal permits.

The portal was launched during the concluding ceremony of India Water Week 2024 on September 19, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Digitally unveiled by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, the platform aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and sustainability in groundwater usage across the country.

Developed by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), "Bhu-Neer" is a centralized platform for managing groundwater withdrawal permits.

It replaces the older NOCAP system with advanced features designed to simplify the permit process and ensure seamless compliance with groundwater regulations.

The key innovations in "Bhu-Neer" include a PAN-based single ID system, a user-friendly interface and QR-coded No Objection Certificates (NOCs), making the process entirely digital and faceless.

The portal also provides comprehensive details on groundwater policies, legal frameworks and sustainable practices, serving as a vital resource for project proponents and stakeholders.

“This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of Ease of Doing Business by streamlining regulatory processes,” said Paatil during the launch.

With the portal now live, businesses and individuals seeking groundwater withdrawal permits can use it to track application statuses, make payments and access guidance on compliance, the statement said.

