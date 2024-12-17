New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The government is making efforts continuously to increase the income of farmers and various schemes are in place for it, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister also told the Lok Sabha that the income of farmers is not less than that of the labourers.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Chauhan said that the government is continuously making efforts to increase the income of farmers and asserted that there will be no shortfall in fertiliser subsidy this year also.

The focus is on increasing production, reduce cost of production and ensure adequate price for the produce, among others.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla welcomed representatives from Armenia who were present in the House. They are on a visit to India.

