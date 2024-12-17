Ambikapur, December 17: In a shocking case of suspected superstition in Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old man in Surguja’s Ambikapur town suffocated to death after swallowing a live chick as part of an alleged tantric ritual. The deceased, Anand Kumar Yadav, a resident of Chhindkalo village, had been desperate for a child after five years of marriage.

According to reports, Anand turned to local tantric practices seeking a solution to his inability to conceive a child with his wife. A tantric reportedly instructed him to swallow a live black chick, claiming it would fulfill his wish for a child.

Tragically, after attempting the ritual, Anand collapsed in the yard of his house. Family members rushed him to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, but he could not be saved. Doctors confirmed that the live chick had become lodged in his throat, blocking his airway and causing asphyxiation. During the postmortem, medical examiners found the chick stuck between Anand's windpipe and food pipe, ultimately leading to his death.

Local villagers and family members revealed Anand had been influenced by tantric practices for some time. However, they were hesitant to disclose further details, initially claiming Anand collapsed after bathing. Police are investigating the role of the tantric and the circumstances surrounding the ritual, suspecting superstition as the driving factor.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid falling prey to such dangerous and unscientific beliefs, which continue to persist in rural areas.

