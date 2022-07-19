New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A proposal seeking extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) up to March 2024 is under consideration to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme till March this year, the government has told Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question on Monday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that meanwhile, an interim extension of six months for all verticals, except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, has been granted.

Kishore said that based on the project proposals submitted by states and Union territories, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the scheme period till 31 March 2022.

"Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/delivered to beneficiaries. Central assistance of Rs 2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which Rs 1,20,130 crore has been released," he said.

Out of the total 122.69 lakh sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh have been sanctioned in the last two years, Kishore said, adding that states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports.

"A proposal seeking extension of the Mission up to March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme till March 31, 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration," he said in the written reply.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All' Mission, since June 25, 2015 by giving central assistance to states and UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

