New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the Government of India gives top priority to ensuring the economic and social welfare of the border population.

He was Chief Guest at the 19th BSF Investiture Ceremony to award medals to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, he said, "The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, considers the local border community to be a major stakeholder in border management and is critical to ensuring a secure border and national security. The Government of India gives top priority to the economic and social welfare of the border population."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government announced a new program, Vibrant Village Programme in the budget of the year 2022. In this programme, we have paid attention to border villages, where the population is very less and due to limited connectivity and basic facilities, have been deprived of the benefits of development."

"A few more villages along the northern border will be brought under the new programme. The activities here include working on village infrastructure, housing, construction of tourist centres, road connectivity, provision of decentralized renewable energy, provision of 'Direct to Home Access' for Doordarshan and Education channels and assistance for livelihood generation will be done. Additional funds will be made available for these activities and they will also be continuously monitored."

Rai said that Home Minister, Amit Shah, while addressing the Frontier Area Development Festival organized in Dhordo (Kutch), Gujarat in November 2020, said that the citizens living in the border villages should get the same facilities as our cities.

Rai said that the Border Security Force has well understood the importance and contribution of the local population and has made relentless efforts to make them partners in its border management activities. "The security personnel posted along the border are the only representatives of the government. In many places, BSF has a direct relationship with the border population. Therefore, it becomes necessary for the Border Security Force to recognize the contribution of the local people and also take care of their interests and try to improve their lives," he said.

Union Minister of State said that to fulfill the objectives of the Modi government, the Union Ministry has strengthened the Border Area Development Program and involved the border guarding forces deployed on the border in taking decisions related to the development of basic facilities in the border areas.

"This program includes the construction of roads, health, education, social and sports facilities etc," he said adding that "with the availability of basic facilities, it is also necessary to emotionally connect the border population so that the feeling of belongingness can be created in them." Rai said that Border Security Force is not only protecting the nation through effective border management but is also playing an important role in nation-building. (ANI)

