Shalimar (Jammu and Kashmir), March 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration is organising a training-cum-workshop on bee-keeping to provide employment to the tribal youths.

For the betterment of the apiculture sector, the government is making efforts to keep the sector strong. Such activities are being conducted on a large scale again after the COVID-19 pandemic put them to a halt, in order to promote the bee-keeping culture in the private sector. A large number of beekeepers are related to the apiculture sector, are producing honey and earning a satisfying income.

With the help of new technologies and scientists of the Entomology Division, the Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) have started the training and workshop for the bee-keepers.

Kashmir particularly is known for its good flora and fauna and numerous varieties of wild plants are blooming here that provides sufficient raw material (nectar and pollen) to the honey bees, for the production of honey and bee-wax for commercial purposes.

Trainees are extremely appreciative of the initiative and opined that bee-keeping can be a good part-time job.

'We study but this can also become a part-time job, a good source of income. Such programmes must go on so that it reaches everyone," said a trainee named Abdul Majeed Checha.

Lateef Ahmad Checha, another trainee said, "Earlier we did not know bee-keeping, but we came to know about it here. We got practically about honeybees, how to look after them, how to keep them away from diseases and inspecting them."

Another trainee named Azhar-ud-din thanked SKUAST for this programme. "We were trained on bee-keeping, keeping bees safe and the benefits of bee-keeping, producing honey," he added.

Dr Parveena (Assistant Professor Pollination Centre, SKUAST) said, "We do a lot of training programmes for the unemployed, women and tribal. We get honey out of bee-keeping and it has direct and indirect benefits. We did this programme so that people can learn about beekeeping and how people can gain employment from it." (ANI)

