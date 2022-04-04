New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The government has procured 34,917 tonnes of wheat at minimum support price (MSP) for Rs 70.36 crore in the Rabi marketing season so far, an official statement said on Monday.

The rabi marketing season runs from April to March. Bulk of wheat is being procured between April and June.

"Procurement of wheat has recently commenced in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

A quantity of 34,917 tonnes of wheat has been procured till April 3, benefitting 3,510 farmers with MSP value of Rs 70.36 crore, it added.

Paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers. The kharif marketing season runs from October to September.

"A quantity of 750.29 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto April 3 in procuring States/UTs," the statement said.

Till now, about 108.01 lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,47,055.95 crore, it added.

