New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting held at Parliament on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session.

Among the key leaders present in the all-party meeting were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

"More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures," added Joshi.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure that occurs before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda for the Monsoon session which is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)