New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Monday said that the Centre should be ready to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

MP K Suresh told ANI, "The Parliament is convening for the first time after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. Now, the government should be ready for discussion on these issues in the House."

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 6591 Operating From Tirupati to Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag Detected.

Opposition leaders have flagged the Pahalgam attack and also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss the US President Donald Trump's alleged role in the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran said a structured discussion was demanded on these issues in the all-party meeting held on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

NK Premchandran told ANI, "Yesterday in the all-party meeting, everybody has demanded to have a structured discussion on Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, the foreign policy of the Government of India and statements of Donald Trump. The Prime Minister must make his statement in Parliament on these issues."

Meanwhile, DMK MP TR Baalu demanded that PM Modi offer an explanation on the Pahalgam attack and the Air India-171 crash, which claimed the lives of 260 people.

"We will definitely raise the issue of the Pahalgam attack, it is an important issue. We will also raise the issue of the air crash. The Prime Minister should come to the House and explain what happened," Baalu told reporters.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

The Opposition INDIA bloc is gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)