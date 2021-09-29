New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Government employees, teachers and bus drivers should be mandatorily vaccinated against Covid as they interact with multiple people on a daily basis, said experts at a DDMA meeting held here on Wednesday.

At the meeting, it was also decided to undertake a "targeted" and "intensified" vaccination drive through camps and mobile vans with ambulances to facilitate the elderly, differently abled, indisposed and domestic helps, etc. for inoculation.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government.

They discussed the Covid situation in Delhi, the vaccination programme and the reopening of schools for students of classes 6 to 8.

The experts stressed on a change in strategy in the vaccination programme to mandatorily cover all groups that are working in overcrowded settings.

They said government servants, teachers and staff in schools and service providers like auto/taxi and bus drivers and delivery personnel should be mandatorily vaccinated against the virus, according to official sources.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 had started across the country, including in Delhi, on January 16.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one crore-mark on July 31.

Nearly 1,215 government vaccination centres are operational in the national capital, with the capacity of administering over 3.39 lakh doses.

Till 6.30 pm on Wednesday, 1,51,507 vaccine doses were administered, taking the total number of doses to 1,77,08,804. Of which, 57,16,014 were second doses.

