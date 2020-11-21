Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) A government teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was on Saturday placed under suspension for violation of the model code of conduct, an official spokesman said.

The model code is in force in the Union Territory in view of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and the bypolls to panchayat and urban local bodies, which are scheduled to be held in eight phases, beginning November 28.

As per an order issued by Additional District Development Commissioner Surat Singh, who is also the nodal officer for the elections, the teacher posted at the Breswana High School has been placed under suspension and the tehsildar has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter, the spokesman said.

The tehsildar will submit a report within a week, he said.

The order also directed the chief education officer to warn employees and teachers not to violate the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, 39 polling parties were on Saturday airlifted for DDC elections and panchayat bypolls to Kishtwar district's Marwah area, which is going to polls in the first phase.

"The poll parties left to this far-flung area in the presence of District Panchayat Election Officer, Ashok Kumar Sharma," the spokesman said.

He said the poll parties, along with election material, were taken to a transit camp at Marwah from where they will move to their respective polling stations, the spokesman said quoting Sharma.

He said security personnel and employees involved in boarding and lodging arrangements were sent in advance.

Polling teams are being tested for COVID-19 and all precautions are being taken, the spokesman said.

