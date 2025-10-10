Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that a ring road is being built around Agartala city to ease traffic congestion. He stated that the overall development of the state is one of the main goals of the current government, and along with this, the process of implementing satellite township projects in Agartala, Udaipur, and Dharmanagar is underway.

CM Manik Saha said this after inaugurating the renovation and beautification of MBB College Lake in Agartala.

This project is being implemented through the Agartala Smart City Scheme under the Urban Development Department, with financial support from the Asian Development Bank.

On the occasion, Dr. Saha said that MBB College is a matter of pride for everyone.

"I also studied in this college during my first and second years. Then I got an opportunity to pursue medicine. Today, a beautiful environment has been created through the renovation and beautification of this lake. It has become a place of pride for the people of the state. Our government wants Tripura to be provided with basic facilities through a smart system," he said.

CM Saha mentioned that before taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, PM Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for approximately 13 years, during which Gujarat was used as a laboratory for development.

"He has done a lot for the development of Gujarat and started the Smart City Mission as Prime Minister. Agartala city has also been included in this mission. Since then, development has accelerated," he added.

"Due to the renovation and beautification of MBB Lake, it has now become a potential tourist attraction. An opportunity for interaction among people will be created here. Water sports, children's play areas, yoga practice zones, and other facilities will be arranged. There is a walking path of about two and a half kilometres around the entire area. People can also come for morning walks. The entry fee has been kept at only Rs 10, and it will be open from 8 am to 8 pm. Through this, it will be possible to prevent various types of anti-social activities," he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the work of the Howrah River Bank Development Project for 2025-26 has almost been completed.

"It will be inaugurated in a few days. The Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project is being implemented with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. Under this project, arrangements have been made for 12 different municipal corporations, covering sewage systems, water supply, road construction, and infrastructure development. The work is to be completed within two years, with an allocation of Rs 230 crore," he said.

CM Saha informed that an allocation has also been made in the budget for the implementation of satellite township projects in Agartala, Udaipur, and Dharmanagar.

He further mentioned that the work on the Unity Mall has started in Badharghat.

"This is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its main goal is 'One District, One Product.' A five-star hotel with about 100 rooms will be built at Pushpawant Palace in collaboration with the Tata Group. This will be a game-changer for us in the future. One of the primary goals of the current state government is the overall development of the state. It has nothing to do with politics. The government is also working on the development of the health sector," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Municipal Corporation East Zone Chairman Sukhmoy Saha, Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh, Agartala Smart City Limited CEO Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Chakma, and other public representatives and dignitaries were present at the event as distinguished guests. (ANI)

