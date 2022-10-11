New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Centre will provide counselling and skill training to children living in child care institutions to help them find employment after leaving the facility, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday.

The move aims to help children who move out of child care homes after turning 18 years.

At the national conference on skilling in non-traditional livelihoods for girls, Irani interacted with girls pursuing education in the "non-traditional livelihood" arena.

In one such interaction with a girl, she said, "In 7,000 child care institutions where children are 16-17 years old and will move out, we will arrange skill set training and counselling for them to help them get employment".

If a woman wants to learn some skill set and needs a loan for it, "we will assign a bank official in each district who will felicitate it" under Mission Shakti, she said.

Several girls and women from across the country narrated their hardships in pursuing their profession on the occasion.

One among them was Patna's Gulabshah Parveen who was married at the age of 15 years to a elderly man.

Parveen narrated how she suffered domestic violence and abuse but did not give up and continued to seek support from organizations working towards women empowerment.

A Child Care Institutions rescued her and helped her find a job after a three-months of training, narrated Praveen, now 18.

She currently works in the accounts department of Shakti Café, a recently opened outlet of Monginis bakery managed by girls of CCIs.

Praveen became emotional while narrating her story and was comforted by Irani at the event.

Similarly, Pratibha Dudiya (18) from Jaipur narrated how she wanted to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after securing 69 per cent in Class 12 but due to financial constraints and the burden of five older unmarried sisters, her father was not keen for her to study further.

Influenced by Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, Dudiya told the audience that she made her father realize the importance of investing in her education and how it can help the entire family in the future.

Currently, Pratibha is pursuing a two-year diploma in Dialysis Technology from SMS hospital in Jaipur.

"Education is one of the most magical ways to open opportunities in life and experience the world better," she told the gathering.

Suprava Behera, 15, who hails from Odisha's Phulbani also spoke at the event about pursuing her technical education in a government-run Industrial Training Institute, and her dreams of becoming an electrician while inspiring more girls like her to join this trade.

She is also a member of the district-level forum- 'Balya Bibaha Pratiron Manch'- for empowerment of adolescent girls and ending child marriage.

Dudiya told the gathering that she has been continuously spreading awareness about child rights and ending child marriage through the 'Yes To School No To Child Marriage' campaign.

Urmila Tanti (17) from Dibrugarh who completed a three-month course on Computer, Electrical and Spoken English under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) asked if more course work could be made available in other languages than English.

To this, Irani said various courses are being translated to different Indian languages under the National Education Policy so that students don't miss out on education due to language barrier.

