Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of the Anti-corruption Bureau by the High Court of Karnataka and said that the government's stand on the issue is very clear.

When his attention was drawn to an individual who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the high court verdict, the state chief said there is no connection between that individual and the government.

"The government stand is very clear. The party's top leaders have issued orders not to file the appeal. The BJP election manifesto too had favoured the abolition of ACB and they will abide by it. The process of implementing the court's order has started. So the question of filing an appeal does not arise. Even the State Cabinet has decided not to file the appeal," said Bommai.

He also asserted that the leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah was creating confusion.

Replying to Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP was trying to disrupt its agitations, Bommai said Siddaramaiah is in great confusion.

"It all started with his confusing statements. Did we say that the picture of Savarkar must not be put in the Muslim area? It was Siddaramaiah who created confusion for which they are not responsible," he added.

The state chief also denied Siddaramaiah's allegations that the egg attack on the latter was followed by stone pelting and said, "It is a big lie. Already instructions are given for the investigation and given protection for him too. Already, he has told about the respect of that post. There is no need for the government to do all those things."

He also clarified that the Janotsava will be held in Doddaballapur on September 8 and said, "Once this Janotsava becomes a success it will be a black day for a few."

Earlier on July 28, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention" amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada.

An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda. (ANI)

