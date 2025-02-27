New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Recognising the importance of Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology said that a conference of this stature could help provide clear policy directions, and offer policy recommendations to the government.

Noting that the media industry is undergoing a major transition today, he also shared how the government is working for fair compensation for media houses.

Inaugurating the conclave, Union Minister shared that the conference enables discussions around the transition of traditional media to new media.

Held on February 27, in New Delhi, this year's Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave was themed around 'Media Transformations in the AI Age', and served as a pivotal gathering for policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to examine the ongoing impact of AI.

In his keynote speech, the Minister outlined the vision for fostering a digital news ecosystem that is both credible and efficient.

"Through Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025, there will be excellent discussions on the transition from traditional media to new media in today's digital media landscape and the evolving world. I would certainly like to know the suggestions that emerge from these discussions. I hope all members will come up with practical solutions and approach with an open mind and find the right ways to ensure a seamless transition," the Minister said.

Further noting that the media industry is undergoing a major transition today, he shared that in this changing landscape, it is important to examine the role of traditional media and how it can adapt to these (new-age) transformations.

"Along with traditional media, which included newspapers and television as major mediums, digital media has emerged in a significant manner. In many spheres, particularly among the younger generations, there has been a complete shift from traditional media to digital media. This transition also brings challenges related to employment, creativity, copyright issues, and ensuring fair compensation for content creators, producers, and other stakeholders in the media industry. From the government's side, we are fully prepared to provide any necessary support required during this transition. This conference aims to facilitate a detailed discussion on these aspects, and would help provide clear policy directions, and offer policy recommendations to the government," the Minister added.

Concluding his address, the Minister also mentioned that the entire nation views the media with great responsibility, and it is expected that valuable suggestions will come from Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 on how this transition in the media industry can be together carried out smoothly, and without disruption.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 20 media outlets across India, is keenly observing this fast-paced shift and its implications for the industry.

The event also featured special addresses by policymakers who outlined the government's approach to navigating the challenges posed by AI, including misinformation, deep fakes, data privacy concerns, and platform accountability. As AI continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of news and content creation, leaders discussed India's vision for fostering a responsible, AI-driven media ecosystem while upholding journalistic integrity.

Present at the event were Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of its AI Working Group, who provided insights into Europe's evolving regulatory framework; Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who delivered a special address on how the Ministry is steering media transformation in India; and S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), who shared his insights on a futuristic regulatory AI blueprint, among others.

DNPA, representing India's top news publishers from both print and electronic media, has been at the forefront of promoting credible journalism and fostering the growth of the news industry. As AI revolutionises industries and transforms traditional paradigms, the DNPA Conclave 2025 serves as an essential forum for stakeholders to shape the future of digital media. (ANI)

