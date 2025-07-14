Mumbai, July 14 (PTI) The long-pending dream of many people for bigger homes in Mumbai will be realised through the state's push for self-redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He was addressing a meeting where the Self-Redevelopment – Group Self-Redevelopment Study Committee, headed by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, presented its report.

Fadnavis said the committee submitted the report ahead of schedule and praised its "in-depth and practical recommendations". He said the report would be forwarded to the departments of Housing, Cooperation, and Urban Development for feedback, after which a cabinet proposal would be finalised.

A government resolution (GR) will be issued shortly, and a status report will be presented during the winter session of the state legislature, he added.

"Implementation of key recommendations (of the study committee) will accelerate stalled housing projects and help turn the dream of a beautiful and spacious home into reality for many people in Mumbai," Fadnavis said.

He said the self-redevelopment concept was introduced in 2019, with 18 of the 19 demands raised during the last convention of cooperative societies already fulfilled.

"Yet, more clarity and policy reforms were needed, which led to the formation of this study committee on April 24, 2025, under the leadership of Darekar," he added.

Highlighting the role of the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank in supporting self-redevelopment, the chief minister said around 1,600 housing societies have submitted proposals for redevelopment.

The committee has recommended financing solutions, streamlined guidelines, and specific provisions for slum redevelopment, cess and non-cess buildings, aviation regulations, and deemed conveyance reforms.

Fadnavis said the committee has also proposed that the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) provide financial assistance for these projects. Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has been approached for Central support.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the self-redevelopment model has resulted in residents getting homes between 1,200 to 1,600 sq. ft., as no private developers are involved.

"Small housing projects benefit people directly which will help realise the dream of every Mumbaikar to own a spacious home. It also offers an opportunity for those who had left Mumbai to return," Shinde added.

He said the committee's recommendations would be positively considered.

