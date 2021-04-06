Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the state government's tall claims on smooth wheat procurement have been exposed as eight lakh farmers have so far not been able to register on the crop registration portal.

“Every year the government makes tall claims for the wheat procurement season. However, this year too their claims have been exposed as soon as the purchase started from April 1.

“The Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal is not able to handle the traffic of 16 lakh farmers and only 8 lakh farmers have been able to get the registration done so far because the portal server has been down. How will the remaining 50 per cent of the farmers sell their wheat?,” he asked.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, further claimed the government's attitude towards farmers is completely negative as the purchase of wheat is being “delayed” by making the excuse of registration, crop moisture, etc.

He added that this is because the peasants have opposed the three farm laws of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He said the decision to reduce the standard moisture content in wheat procurement from 14 to 12 per cent is "anti-farmer" and will cause heavy economic losses to the farmers. Hooda demanded that the government must immediately withdraw this decision.

Hooda called the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana a complete failure, saying Right to Information (RTI) queries have indicated that insurance companies have rejected a large number of the claims of farmers.

“In Haryana alone, insurance companies have rejected 1,96,795 crop insurance claims in 3 years,” he told reporters here.

Hooda raised serious questions on the policies of the government on the issue of agriculture, education, unemployment, corruption, electricity and inflation.

“Prices of petrol, diesel, gas and electricity are increasing continuously. Stamp duty, farmers' input costs and the state's debt are increasing. Every section is frustrated and disappointed with the government and they have completely lost public confidence,” he said.

The Congress leader said the government wants to blame the opposition for its failures “whereas it should be introspecting why it has lost the support of the people”.

“They should ponder why the leaders of the party (BJP) which won all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana two years ago, are not able to go out among the public today,” he said.

Referring to education and health services, Hooda said 56 per cent posts of doctors are lying vacant in the state.

“The government should tell how many doctors it has recruited so far and how many medical colleges have been opened? Not only in hospitals but there is a large number of vacancies in schools and about 45,000 posts of teachers in government schools are lying vacant. About 50 per cent of the posts of headmaster and principal are also lying vacant in schools," he claimed.

He pointed out that 54 per cent of the schools in the Chief Minister's district of Karnal do not have a head teacher. “Despite this, the government is not making new recruitments,” he added.

