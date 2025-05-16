Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A delegation of Himachal Pradesh Gram Rojgar Sevak Sangh (GRSS) called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and apprised him of their various demands.

The delegation apprised that "they were not receiving their salaries regularly as the Central government has reduced the budget allocation to half for Himachal Pradesh", a release said. They urged the state government to take up this matter with the Centre.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically and would also explore the possibilities of establishing a revolving fund to resolve their problem. He said that the state government was considerate to issues of government employees and is taking appropriate steps to address these matters.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sukhu congratulated all students who have successfully passed the class 10th HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) exams, the results of which were declared on May 15.

Applauding the meritorious students for their outstanding performance, the chief minister said that their achievement was the result of their consistent hard work and dedication towards their studies.

He said that the students shall never forget the contribution made by their parents, teachers and their well-wishers in guiding and supporting them throughout their academic journey to achieve success.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board 10th examination. This achievement is a pleasant and beautiful result of your tireless efforts, determination and discipline. My heartfelt thanks also go to all the parents and teachers who provided constant guidance and support in this journey. Students who could not succeed due to some reason should not lose heart. Work hard and with dedication to achieve your goal, success will surely kiss your feet," Sukhu said in a post on X.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the Class 10th exam results on Thursday. This year, 79.8 per cent of students have passed the examination. A total of 117 students made it to the top ten positions, out of which 88 are girls.

Saina Thakur from Neugal Model School, Bhawarana, secured the first position with an impressive 99.43 per cent marks. Ridhima Sharma stood second with 99.2 per cent marks.

Two students secured the third position with 99.14 per cent marks each. They are Mudita Sharma from Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Priyanka Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin.

The results were announced at a press conference held in Dharamshala by Board Chairman and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, along with Board Secretary Dr. (Retd Major) Vishal Sharma. (ANI)

