Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): The city of Ujjain celebrated the auspicious festival of Diwali with great fervor at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, where the festival holds a special significance.

The celebration started early in the "Bhrama Mahurat" at the court of Baba Mahakal as priests and devotees participated in the traditional Deepotsav by lightning the sparklers or "fuljhadis" and offering prayers in the Bhasmaarti, the sanctum where the sacred ash is applied.

The festivities commenced with the Panchamrit Maha Abhishek, a ceremonial bath for the deity after which the Bhasmaarti was performed. Although, it is a daily ritual, the Bhasmaarti brought more value on the occasion of Diwali and Roop Chaudas.

Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers to seek blessings of Baba Mahakal. The chief priests conducted the Bhasma Aarti, pryaing for the growth and prosperity of all the devotees.

The Temple priests highlighted the significance of the day as two festivals coincided.

"It is the Chaturdashi of Kartik Maas, and this evening is Diwali. Today is Narak Chaturdashi, also called Roop Chaudas, and it coincides with the grand festival of Diwali. Two festivals are being celebrated together. Baba Mahakal was offered 56 types of bhog, and a special Panchamrit Puja and Abhishek were performed. A fragrant paste (ubtan) was also applied on the occasion," Om Guru, a priest at the temple told ANI.

Unlike previous years when many sparklers were used to lit and offer prayers in the court of Baba Mahakal, this year the devotees and the temple priests observed a symbolic tradition by offering only one sparklers during the ceremony due to the tragic incident that occurred on Holi last year.

The wives of the temple priests applied a fragrant herbal paste on the idol of Baba Mahakal, enhancing his appearance. The celebration continued with a camphor aarti, with devotees offering prayers for the well-being and happiness of their loved ones.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and hold a significant place in the Diwali celebrations of Ujjain. The celebration begins at the temple, symbolizing the spiritual essence of Diwali followed by a beautiful lamp aarti and lightning of sparklers. (ANI)

