New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The action comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region dropped to 211, categorising it as 'poor', according to a statement released by the Commission.

The Commission also considered the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which forecast poor air quality in the coming days.

This Stage I of GRAP is activated when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive actions are to be strictly implemented by all relevant agencies across NCR. These include the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, dust suppression measures in road construction, repair projects and maintenance activities.

"The Sub-Committee on, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on 14.10.2025 ('Poor' Category). Furthermore, the forecast by IMD/IIT M has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the coming days," CAQM said in its order.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it added.

These measures are part of the comprehensive GRAP schedule issued by CAQM on December 13, 2024, following directions from the Supreme Court.

Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I, the order said.

"The Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and the forecast made by lMD/IITM," the order said. (ANI)

