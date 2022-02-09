Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Condemning the Karnataka 'hijab' row, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that grave violations of the constitution are being committed in the state.

"I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Articles 15, 19 and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government," said Owaisi while addressing a public rally in Sarai Tarin in Uttar Pradesh.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) on February 4.

The students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana announced a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in view of the Hijab row. (ANI)

