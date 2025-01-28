Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and his wife Manaki Natung on Monday took holy dips in the Sangam and participated in a "yagya" at the ashram of Govardhan Math Peethadheeshwar Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth.

It was their maiden trip to the Maha Kumbh that commenced on January 13, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram Temple Witnesses Surge of Devotees on Republic Day, With Over 25 Lakh People Visiting Mandir.

"I have taken a dip in Ganga several times before. But I am attending the Kumbh in Prayagraj for the first time, and that too the Maha Kumbh. It feels very nice to come here with my family. We went to the ashram of 'acharyaji' (Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth), took a dip in Ganga, and also participated in a yagya," Natung told PTI.

"Taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh, which is taking place after 144 years, gives a very pleasant feeling. I appeal to everyone to come here, take a dip, seek blessings of Maa Ganga and also of the saints and seers who have come from different parts of the country," Natung said.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Asks if Taking Dip in Ganga Ends Poverty, Says BJP Leaders 'Competing for Cameras' After Amit Shah's Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements, from the smooth movement of pilgrims to their stay. I would like to extend thanks on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh government," he added.

Commenting on the overall development of the Northeast, Natung said, "The development which has taken place in the Northeast after the formation of the government by Narendra Modi Ji -- be it in the fields of counter-insurgency, highways, railways or digital technology -- I have never seen in the past."

Arunachal Pradesh shares its borders with Myanmar, China and Bhutan, and the developments in the border areas have been very vibrant, he said.

Schools, roads, and houses have been developed so that people do not leave the border areas and come down (to the relatively plain areas), he said.

"Earlier, people used to say the border village is the last in the country. But Modi Ji says it is the first village in our country. We are hopeful that more development works will take in the future," Natung said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 160 km border with Bhutan in the west, 1,080 km with China in the north and northeast, and 440 km border with Myanmar to the east.

Speaking to PTI, Manaki Natung said, "The experience has been very nice. I have been hearing about the Kumbh Mela since childhood, but this is the first time that I took part in it, and that too the Maha Kumbh Mela. It is a matter of great honour. It feels very nice."

Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth told PTI, "It is believed that the 'yagya' performed during the Kumbh in Prayagraj is much more effective than the 'yagyas' performed on other occasions at some other place."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)