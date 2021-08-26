Great Khali met Haryna Minister Anl Vij at PGIMER in Chandigarh to enquire about his health

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Professional wrestler Kuldeep Singh Rana, also known as the Great Khali, met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh to enquire about his health.

The minister was admitted to PGIMER on Sunday on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines 'Disease-Modifying' Not ‘Preventing’; Masks Must Even After 2nd Dose of Vaccination, Says ICMR Director Balram Bhargava.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Vij said in a tweet that his health is improving.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Fusion To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Prices, Features & Other Details.

"The doctors and staff of PGI are working hard to make me healthy and my health is also improving. With your prayers, I will get well soon," Vij said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP President Om Prakash Dhankhar had also visited Vij to enquire about his health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)