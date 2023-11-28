New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Moments after the input received that all the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi had been evacuated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it "great news for the nation" as they were rescued "safe and sound" and said the nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long.

Shah took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to express his happiness and conveyed his gratitude to all the people and agencies engaged in the 17-day tireless efforts to save the lives of these workers.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: After 17 Days of Mega Operation, All 41 Trapped Workers Extricated From Silkyara (See Pics and Videos).

"It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long. My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens," Shah posted on 'X'.

41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved. The debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped the 41 workers inside the structure. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Nation Salutes Trapped Workers’ Resilience, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)