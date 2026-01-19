Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The postmortem report of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old man who died after his car plunged into the drain in Greater Noida's Sector 150 area, revealed the cause of death to be "asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest".

Rajesh Kumar, an official from the Public Health Department of the Noida Authority, on Monday said that water at the accident site was flowing from a drain that is cleaned regularly.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "The water is coming from this drain. The drain is cleaned regularly."

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station on the night of January 16-17, when Yuvraj's car broke through the boundary of a drain at the Sector 150 intersection and fell into the water, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled in the water for nearly two hours.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos."

He further alleged, "My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter."

Rajkumar Mehta demanded strict action against those responsible and the implementation of improved safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Responding to the allegations, Satish Pal, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, said that an inquiry is underway to fix responsibility.

"The investigation will reveal whose land it was, to whom it was allotted, and who was responsible for its maintenance. That road is in an area that is not yet a fully developed sector," Satish Pal told ANI, assuring action after the inquiry.

Police said the body of Yuvraj, a resident of Sector-150, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar, was recovered after a search operation by SDRF and NDRF teams and was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. (ANI)

