Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Satish Sikha, a renowned anti-global warming activist, on Saturday met Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Sikha left his lucrative fashion designing profession in 2007 to become an anti-global warming activist.

Also Read | TV Actor Tunisha Sharma Death Case | It Could Be a Suicide or a Murder. I Say This Because … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Sikha started making a kilometre-long eco-green hand-made silk cloth fabric in 2007. Each yard of the silk cloth had one message of support for the environment from dignitaries and celebrities. The silk cloth became more than 1.2 kilometres long with messages from approximately 1,263 celebrities and environment activists from 72 countries.

He also presented a copper coin to the MP which is a symbol of positive energy and gravity and lauded the efforts of the Green India Challenge and requested to continue the efforts.

Also Read | India Provides 75 Buses to Sri Lanka to Support Public Transport System.

On the activist's request, Santosh Kumar gave his message on silk fabric as "Plant trees protect and promote. Save environment, save nation and save the globe."

He also founded the '90 MillionSmiles Foundation', an NGO that aims to support underprivileged children across India.

Sikha an Indian-born Canadian environmental activist was awarded Honorary Doctorate by Eco Asia University, Mongolia for his services to Environment Protection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)