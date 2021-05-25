Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the Central Armed Police Force, 180 Batallion of CRPF was attacked, however, no injury was reported.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

The attack comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module and arrested one terrorist associate.The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Lone and eight kilograms of heroin worth Rs 50 crore were seized on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of Police Dr GV Sundeep Chakarvarthy said the police had been following the module for the last two to three weeks and carrying out searches at various locations.

Others involved with the module are absconding but have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them.

"The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based Terror handlers and were involved in drug-trade and financial assistance to active terrorists in the Valley. The recoveries also exposed inter-connection between drug dealers and terrorists," he said.

Chakarvarthy added, "The module was working for terrorists to strengthen their activities in the valley and were misleading and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks."

(ANI)

