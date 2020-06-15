Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Groom in Indore Travels with 12 for Marriage, Fined for Flouting Social Distancing Norms

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:25 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation officials on Monday issued Rs 2,100 challan to a bridegroom here for flouting social distancing norms as he was travelling with 12 persons in a car for his marriage, while not wearing masks.

However, the groom was carrying permission letter for the marriage, as per Vivek, health officer, Municipal Corporation.

"We have been ordered from the authorities to take action against people not wearing masks and violating social distancing guidelines. Today, we found that 12 people including a groom Dharmendra Nirale were travelling in a car and they were not wearing the masks. The groom was carrying the permission letter for marriage but flouted social distancing norms. We have issued Rs 2,100 challan to him for violating the guidelines," said Vivek told ANI.

He further added that Municipal Corporation is making announcements in major markets about social distancing and motivating people to wear masks.

The wearing of the mask has reportedly been made compulsory in Madhya Pradesh and not using them can invite action in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh including 2,666 active cases, 7,677 cured/discharged/migrated and 459 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

