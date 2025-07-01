New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Gross GST collections increased by 6.2 per cent to over Rs 1.84 lakh crore in June, as per government data released on Tuesday.

Gross GST collections during the same month a year ago was Rs 1,73,813 crore.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

During the last month, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

The GST collection touched a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April this year.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says 'Police Don't Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time'.

In June, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 4.6 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while GST revenue from imports grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 45,690 crore.

The gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 34,558 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,268 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 93,280 lakh crore in June. Revenues from Cess was at Rs 13,491 crore.

Meanwhile, total refunds during the month rose by 28.4 per cent to Rs 25,491 crore.

Net GST mop-up stood at about Rs 1.59 lakh crore, registering a 3.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)