Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Monday announced that ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan has positively responded to the proposal for an interaction programme with astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla.

Accordingly, the Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with ISRO and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, will soon organise a student interaction programme with Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla at the U.R. Rao Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, the minister said.

Also Read | Anjana Om Kashyap Faces Legal Complaint Over 'Black and White' Episode on India-Pakistan Partition After Former IPS Amitabh Thakur Moves Lucknow Court.

In his media statement, the Minister thanked ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan for responding positively to the request. ISRO has agreed to facilitate a student interaction with Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, astronaut of the Axiom-4 Mission. The programme will take place shortly at the U.R. Rao Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

High school and government school students from Bengaluru and neighbouring districts will get a rare chance to interact directly with the astronaut. Students from other parts of Karnataka will be able to participate through live streaming at regional science centres.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Security Operation Gudar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"These initiatives inspire children towards science, research, and space exploration. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of progress in science and technology. Such programmes help nurture curiosity and innovative thinking among young minds," the Minister said.

"Our government is committed to fostering scientific temper among Karnataka's children. With ISRO's collaboration, this event will provide students with an extraordinary opportunity to interact with an astronaut. It will encourage them further to pursue careers in space science and technology," Minister Boseraju added.

The event will be organised shortly with the support of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, Bengaluru.

Earlier, on August 29, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, arrived in his hometown Lucknow. During his brief visit, he received a warm welcome and said that this is the perfect time to pursue and explore space.

While interacting with the media, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his excitement.

He said, "It felt really good coming back home, and I am really overwhelmed by the unexpected love and enthusiasm shown by the people. The people are particularly thrilled by the recent space mission and feel confident about future missions."

He also added, "I am really happy to see the curiosity and interest shown by children, who asked insightful questions, indicating a promising future for space exploration. I believe this is the right time to pursue and explore space, encouraged by the positive response and support received." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)