New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Mahila Congress on Monday staged a flash protest outside Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence here against the Centre's decision to levy 5 per cent GST on foodgrains and said it will be an "additional burden" on the common man.

Several Mahila Congress leaders gathered outside the minister's residence with banners and raised slogans against the central government.

At least 20 Mahila Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg police station, party leaders said.

"The government has started burning holes in the pockets of the common man. Every household's economic situation was disturbed due to the pandemic, people don't have jobs. In such circumstances, the government should provide relief to the people. but they are levying GST on foodgrains instead," said Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan.

At a time when people are already struggling with an "economic crisis", the 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax on foodgrains will "heavily impact" their livelihood, Dhawan said.

"This government is hell-bent on looting the common man. People are already struggling to run their households. How is a poor person supposed to survive," she asked.

The GST Council, the highest decision-making body on the levy of goods and services tax, on June 28 accepted most of the recommendations of a group of ministers from states on withdrawing exemptions with a view to rationalising the levy, officials said.

Pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), all goods and organic manure and coir pith compost will now attract a 5 per cent GST, they said.

