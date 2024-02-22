Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) The Noida Police Thursday said they have attached immovable assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to two Delhi-based suspects as part of an investigation into a GST scam case.

The properties attached are located in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, and the action comes a day after the Noida Police attached immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore in Rohini area belonging to two other suspects in the case.

The police had in June 2023 busted a gang involved in what is now known as the "GST Scam" wherein over 3,077 bogus companies were unearthed on whose behalf input tax credit was being claimed fraudulently.

Police investigations showed transactions of around Rs 10,000 crore from these bogus firms, and so far over two dozen people have been arrested in the case, according to officials involved in the probe.

"In compliance with an order of a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar under CrPC section 83 and as part of investigation, immovable properties worth Rs 7 crore were attached today (Thursday). These assets belong to accused Anchit Goyal and Pradeep Goyal, both residents of Adarsh Nagar area in Delhi," a police spokesperson said.

"So far, assets worth approximately Rs 12 crore of the accused related to the GST scam have been attached. Similar strict action by the police will continue in future also," the spokesperson added.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 83 provides for attachment of properties of absconding person(s).

An FIR in connection with the case was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here last year under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy, the official added.

The case had come to light after thugs had applied for registration of bogus companies by fraudulently using PAN details of a journalist and got two firms registered one in Punjab and one in Maharashtra, while their request for a third in Delhi was rejected by the GST authorities.

