Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday remanded to 10-day NIA custody an Afghan national arrested in the case pertaining to the seizure of 2,988 kilograms of narcotics at Gujarat's Mundra port.

Sobhan Aryanfar (28), who is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case pertaining to the seizure of Rs 21,000 crore-worth heroin from Mundra port in September, was produced before the court of special court judge Shubhada Baxi.

The court remanded him to 10 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) as sought by it, special public prosecutor Amit Nair said.

The accused had allegedly made hawala transactions of the proceeds received from the sale of narcotics in connection with Mundra drug haul case, and the NIA sought his remand on the grounds that it wants to interrogate him over the transactions, Nair said.

On September 13, the DRI had detained two containers that had arrived at the Mundra port from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas port of Iran. The declaration accompanying the containers claimed that they contained "semi-processed talc stones".

On September 17 and 19, it established that the two containers in fact contained heroin, which was concealed in "the lower layers" of "jumbo bags" topped with talc stones. The Union Home Ministry later handed over the investigation of the case to the NIA.

Besides sections of IPC and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the central agency has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

