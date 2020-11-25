Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (PTI) At least 341 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 10 died of the infection in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With the latest cases and casualties, the tally in the district has reached 48,349 and the toll rose to 2,003, the official said.

Apart from this, 351 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 43,044, he said.

Ahmedabad city reported 326 new cases and 333 recoveries, while 23 new cases and 18 recoveries were recorded in the rural areas, the official said.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, majority of the active cases in the city are centred around its west zone, with 458 infections in the south-west zone, followed by the west and north-west zones with 451 cases each.

With 328 patients, the central zone has the least number of active cases, it was stated.

Rural Ahmedabad has so far reported 3,418 COVID-19 cases, including 60 casualties and 3,331 recoveries, the official said.

