Navsari (Guj), Mar 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed when members of two communities clashed on playing a cricket match at Sandalpur village in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Saturday and added that seven accused have been arrested.

The incident occurred on Friday evening following an argument between two groups, said Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police, SK Rai.

"An argument broke out between members of two communities on playing a cricket match. The matter escalated. On Friday evening, members from both communities gathered and attacked each other with deadly weapons. In the clash, a 65-year-old man died," Rai told reporters.

He said cross FIRs were lodged by both sides, following which a case was registered against 32 people and seven of them arrested so far.

These seven persons were named in an FIR lodged against 17 persons by one Kalu Bharwad under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 143 (unlawful assembly) and rioting with deadly weapons, the police officer said.

He said a cross FIR was lodged against 15 persons on the complaint of one Rajkumar Patel for unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons.

Security has been beefed up in the village with heavy police deployment to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

