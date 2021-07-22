Ahmedabad, Jul 22 (PTI) The Gujarat government has planned week-long celebrations next month to mark the completion of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office, an official said on Thursday.

Rupani became the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016, following the sudden resignation of his predecessor Anandiben Patel, and remained in office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

To celebrate Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel's stint, various programmes have been planned across the state between August 1 and 9, the official said, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the celebrations.

As per an official release, August 1 will be celebrated as "Gyanshakti Diwas", during which the state government will organise education-related programmes, while "Samvedna Diwas" will be observed on August 2, when the state will help citizens get necessary forms and documents related to various government schemes.

Women-centric events will be held on August 4, which will be celebrated as "Nari Gaurav Diwas", various events will be held for farmers on "Kisan Sanman Diwas" on August 5.

The state government will organise job fairs and other events aimed at providing employment to the youth on August 6, while the next two days will be celebrated as "Vikas Diwas" and "Shaheri Jan Sukhakari Diwas" to strengthen urban infrastructure and amenities, it was stated.

Since August 9 is celebrated as Adivasi Diwas in the country, developmental programmes will be held in tribal areas of the state on that day, the release said.

