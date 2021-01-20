Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said his government would spend a total of Rs 100 crore in two phases to turn Shivrajpur beach in Devbhumi-Dwarka district into an international level beach.

Shivrajpur, located around 10 kms from Dwarka city, is the only beach in Gujarat to have the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification, an official release said.

It was accorded the Blue Flag certificate in October last year on various criteria, such as water quality and cleanliness.

On Wednesday, Rupani laid the foundation stone for various tourist-centric projects worth Rs 20 crore under phase-1 of the beach development project.

Under phase-2, Rs 80 crore would be spent to add some more facilities and attractions to make it an international level beach, Rupani was quoted as saying in the statement.

"At a cumulative cost of Rs 100 crore, we will turn Shivrajpur, a Blue Flag beach, into an international level beach. It will have more facilities than those at beaches in Goa. This project would also create employment opportunities for the local youths," he said.

Under phase-1, the beach would get a bicycle track, pathway, parking area, drinking water facility, toilet blocks, arrival plaza and tourist facility centre, said Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda in his address at Shivrajpur.

