Ahmedabad, Aug 30 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea objecting to the transfer of animals to a zoo being built by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Jamnagar and questioning the recognition granted to it by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri dismissed the public interest litigation filed by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust, stating that it was satisfied with the overall functioning of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre based on the material on record and detailed report placed before it by the concerned authorities.

The court, in its order, stated that since the petitioner has not seriously questioned the issues of recognition and permission, it is satisfied with the explanation given by the authority while granting recognition to RIL to set up the zoo.

The court also mentioned the order passed by the Supreme Court on August 20 dismissing another PIL challenging the permission granted to the zoo.

"One of the strong factors is even the apex court has examined almost the same issue, with regards to the very rescue and rehabilitation centre and zoo, hence we deem it proper to not entertain the present PIL," the court said.

"We are also independently satisfied on overall functioning of the aforesaid centre run by respondent no. 4 (RIL) based on relevant material on record and detailed report placed before us by the concerned authorities," it said.

The bench noted that the plea was devoid of merit and does not deserve to be entertained and hence dismissed.

The zoo was given recognition by the CZA under the Wildlife Protection Act on August 17, 2020. The petition said that recognition was granted under Rule 9 of the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009 for a mini zoo.

On the other hand, the centre was going to be one of the world's largest zoos and did not satisfy any of the criteria under Rule 10 that pertains to protection and conservation of wild animals, the petition alleged.

While dismissing another PIL, the top court had said there is hardly any scope to dispute that the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is a recognised zoo as well as a rescue centre.

It said there was no legal infirmity in grant of recognition to the zoo and the rescue centre by the CZA.

