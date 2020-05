India News | Guj Lockdown: Over 28,000 MNREGA Works Employ 6.8 Lakh People

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Almost 6.8 lakh people were employed in nearly 29,000 works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) across 6,592 villages amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Gujarat, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said on Monday.

He said 6,79,842 labourers got employment in 28,869 works under MNREGA, with Dahod district leading the list by giving jobs to 1,06,956 people.

The state's Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Yojana, meant to increase water holding capacity ahead of the monsoon, has generated 18,24,441 lakh man days through 1,403 projects, he said.

"The third phase of the SSJA was initiated from April 20 and will conclude on June 10. So far, 1,403 works have been completed under SSJA and 5,676 works are under progress. A total of 1,32,089 mechanical tools, machines and equipment have been used, including 26,535 JCBs and 1.05 lakh tractors and dumpers," Kumar said.

The works have led to creation of almost 1.34 crore cubic feet water holding capacity, and dug out soil has been given to farmers free of cost, the official added.

