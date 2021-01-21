Ahmedabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A case of murder was registered against three constables attached to a police station in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday following the death of a theft suspect in their custody allegedly due to torture, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Arjan Gadhvi (30), died on January 19 while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, after remaining in the illegal custody of the three constables at Mundra police station for six days, a relative of the deceased said in the complaint.

"Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's relative, Devraj Gadhvi, an FIR was registered by Mundra police on Thursday against the three accused, who have gone absconding. They have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 343 (wrongful confinement)," Superintendent of Police, Kutch-West, Saurabh Singh told reporters.

"A search has been launched to nab the three constables. We have assured the relatives of the victim that police will conduct an impartial investigation into the case," he said.

As per the FIR, Arjan Gadhvi, a resident of Samaghogha village of Mundra taluka, was picked by the accused trio- Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Zala- on January 12 on the suspicion that he was involved in a case of theft.

It said that instead of showing his arrest and producing him before the magistrate as per the law, the trio kept Arjan Gadhvi under their illegal custody and tortured him for confession.

The FIR further said that when the complainant and others went to inquire about the victim at the police station on January 16, the latter told them that the constables took turns to beat him and even gave him electric shock in order to make him confess about the theft.

When the complainant, who is a lawyer, asked the constables why they have not shown Arjan's arrest, the accused claimed to have said that they will release him soon. However, he eventually died on January 19, said the FIR.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil urged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state DGP Ashish Bhatia to take stern action against the culprits and give compensation to the kin of the deceased. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)