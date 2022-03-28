Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Naresh Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) and an influential member of the Patidar community in Gujarat, on Monday said he was keen on joining politics but will take a decision based on the outcome of a state-level survey underway.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Lured Into Nude Video Call, Duped of Rs 55000 on Pretext of Uploading Clip on Social Media.

The Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) manages a highly-patronised temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patidar community, in Kagvad, some 60 kilometres from Rajkot.

Also Read | Vision To Make Goa Top Tourism Destination in India, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

Patel, however, added some people believe he is better positioned to serve the community from his current post at SKT. Joining politics will also mean giving up the chair of the SKT, as per its rule book.

However, a large number of youth believe he should enter politics without leaving his post as at the Trust, a call that will be taken by the trustees, Patel said at a press conference in Rajkot.

"There is a survey committee of Khodaldham (Trust) working through its network at district, taluka and village levels. Committee members approach people door to door to seek their opinion. Suggestions of people at the village level are being taken (on whether I should join politics, and which political party). It is a long process and will take some time," Patel informed.

The outcome of the survey will help him resolve the dilemma, said Patel, adding that he will be in a position to make a decision by the end of April.

"We have received a mixed reaction in the survey conducted so far," Patel, who claimed several politicians were in touch with him, said.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are likely to take place in December this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)