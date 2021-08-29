Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, including three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, taking the infection count to 8,25,398, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,081, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 8,15,166, which is 98.76 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 151 active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was not held on Sunday and has also been suspended for Monday due to festivals, a release said, adding that so far 4,54,69,490 doses have been administered in the state.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu's tally and recovery count remained unchanged at 10,635 and 10,625 respectively during the day, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,398, new cases 12, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,166, active cases 151, people tested so far - figures not released.

