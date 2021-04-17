Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Gujarat reported a record 9,541 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,94,229, and 97 deaths, also a single-day fatality peak, while 3,783 people were discharged post recovery, an official said on Saturday.

The state's toll stands at 5,267, and the recovery count is 3,33,564, or 84.61 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 55,398 active cases, including 304 on ventilator support, he said.

"Of the deaths, 26 took place in Surat, followed by 25 in Ahmedabad, 10 in Rajkot, eight in Vadodara, six in Surendranagar, four each in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, three in Morbi, two each in Banaskantha and Mehsana, and one each in Bharuch, Botad, Dang, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Panchmahal and Sabarkantha," he said.

"Ahmedabad city registered 3,241 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,720 in Surat city, 435 in Surat district, 412 in Rajkot city, 369 in Vadodara city, 262 in Mehsana, 235 in Bharuch, 210 in Vadodara district, 194 in Jamnagar city and 178 in Banaskantha," the official added.

A state government release said 88.08 lakh people have so far been given the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 13,61 lakh have also got the second dose.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 67 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26 people recovered, leaving the Union Territory with 915 active cases.

An official said the UT has a caseload of 4,714, including four deaths, and 3,795 have recovered.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,94,229, new cases 9,541, deaths 5,267, discharged 3,33,564 active cases 49,737 and people tested so far - figures not released.

