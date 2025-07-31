Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): A delegation of 14 young Members of Parliament from Nepal, accompanied by leaders from eight different political parties, began their Gujarat visit with a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

These young MPs and leaders from eight parties are visiting Gujarat for a week-long tour under the banner of The Free Youth Democratic Organisation of Nepal. During this tour, the delegation is scheduled to visit the Statue of Unity, Dwarka, Somnath, and Amul Dairy in Anand.

The MPs and political leaders from Nepal expressed their admiration for Gujarat, recognising it as a development role model for India due to its significant strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, industrial growth, cooperatives, and employment.

They noted that the purpose of their visit is to learn from India and Gujarat's development journey, how to drive inclusive growth, engage citizens, and effectively leverage science and technology to build a prosperous Nepal.

In this context, the Chief Minister said Gujarat's progress reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development-focused politics. He added that Gujarat has benefited the most from the Prime Minister's working method of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", which involves creating schemes with everyone's participation and focusing on the interests of the most marginalised and poor, then ensuring 100 per cent of beneficiaries receive the benefits.

He also remarked that the remarkable development achieved in the country, driven by the Prime Minister's vision and strong political will, has set a global benchmark and serves as an inspiration for other nations.

The delegation members also showed deep interest in learning about various aspects of Gujarat's development model.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, MK Das; Industries Commissioner P Swaroop; and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

