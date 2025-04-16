Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): Three people were killed and several others were injured in Gujarat's Rajkot after a speeding bus ran over them on Wednesday.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment is underway.

In the wake of the incident, people started protesting on the spot. In outrage, they also vandalised the bus, after which police intervened.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Pooja Yadav said that all those injured have been admitted to the hospital.

"3 deaths occurred in Rajkot, and we have sent all the dead bodies to the hospitals as soon as possible along with the injured... Their family members have not arrived yet... Only one bus was involved...We don't have many details, as soon as it reaches, we will share it..." the official said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

