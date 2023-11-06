Valsad (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a tissue paper manufacturing company in Umargam taluka of Valsad district, Gujarat on Sunday-Monday night.

Fire engines from 6 districts including Umargam Municipality reached the spot.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Villager Bites Minister Suresh Dhakad's Thumb During Campaign in Pohari.

As the fire spread, the fire department used water cannons to douse the flames.

According to police, there has been no loss of life or property in the case of fire in the paper manufacturing company.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases Another List of 26 Candidates Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The fire was completely brought under control. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)